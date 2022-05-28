AFN Sights and Sounds Korea - Seonim Bridge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



AFN Sights and Sounds highlight various locations with uniques or cultural significance in the Pacific region.



The Seonim Bridge is also called "Chilseonyeogyo" or "The Seven Nymphys Bridge."



The nymphs symbolize the Korean legend of the descent of beautiful maidens from heaven at night.



It is the first bridge with Ojakgyo design in the region and was completed in 1984.