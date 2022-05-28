AFN Sights and Sounds highlight various locations with uniques or cultural significance in the Pacific region.
The Seonim Bridge is also called "Chilseonyeogyo" or "The Seven Nymphys Bridge."
The nymphs symbolize the Korean legend of the descent of beautiful maidens from heaven at night.
It is the first bridge with Ojakgyo design in the region and was completed in 1984.
This work, AFN Sights and Sounds Korea - Seonim Bridge, by SSG Christopher Jelle
