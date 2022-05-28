Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Sights and Sounds Korea - Jeongbang Waterfall

    49, SOUTH KOREA

    05.28.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Jelle 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    AFN Sights and Sounds highlight various locations with uniques or cultural significance in the Pacific region.

    Jeongbang Waterfall is considered "Yeongjusipgeong," one of the ten greatest scenic wonders of Jeju.

    It is the only waterfall in Asia to fall directly into the ocean.

    Date Taken: 05.28.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 03:08
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 845842
    VIRIN: 220528-A-YC939-622
    PIN: 3
    Filename: DOD_109032356
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: 49, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Sights and Sounds Korea - Jeongbang Waterfall, by SSG Christopher Jelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korea
    Culture
    Pacific
    Travel
    Sights And Sounds

