AFN Sights and Sounds highlight various locations with uniques or cultural significance in the Pacific region.
Jeongbang Waterfall is considered "Yeongjusipgeong," one of the ten greatest scenic wonders of Jeju.
It is the only waterfall in Asia to fall directly into the ocean.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 03:08
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|845842
|VIRIN:
|220528-A-YC939-622
|PIN:
|3
|Filename:
|DOD_109032356
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|49, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Sights and Sounds Korea - Jeongbang Waterfall, by SSG Christopher Jelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
