    AFN Sights and Sounds Korea - Daepo Jusangjeolli Cliff

    49, SOUTH KOREA

    05.28.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Jelle 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    AFN Sights and Sounds highlight various locations with uniques or cultural significance in the Pacific region.

    The Daepo Jusangjeolli cliff is a spectacular volcanic rock formation at the southern coast of Jeju Island, South Korea.

    Jusangjeolli Cliff was created when the lava from Hallasan Mountain erupted into the sea of Jungmun.

    Date Taken: 05.28.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 03:07
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 845841
    VIRIN: 220528-A-YC939-476
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_109032355
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: 49, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Sights and Sounds Korea - Daepo Jusangjeolli Cliff, by SSG Christopher Jelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korea
    Culture
    Pacific
    Travel
    Sights And Sounds

