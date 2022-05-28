AFN Sights and Sounds highlight various locations with uniques or cultural significance in the Pacific region.
The Daepo Jusangjeolli cliff is a spectacular volcanic rock formation at the southern coast of Jeju Island, South Korea.
Jusangjeolli Cliff was created when the lava from Hallasan Mountain erupted into the sea of Jungmun.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 03:07
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|845841
|VIRIN:
|220528-A-YC939-476
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_109032355
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|49, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Sights and Sounds Korea - Daepo Jusangjeolli Cliff, by SSG Christopher Jelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT