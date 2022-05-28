AFN Sights and Sounds Korea - Cheonjeyeon Waterfall

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



AFN Sights and Sounds highlight various locations with uniques or cultural significance in the Pacific region.



The Cheonjeyeon Waterfalls are a three-tiered waterfall that originates from a cave spring and runs underneath the Seonim Bridge.

Cheonjeyeon means Pond of the Emperor of Heaven.

According to Korean legend, seven nymphs would descend from the heavens at night and bathe in the waterfall's pond.