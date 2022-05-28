AFN Sights and Sounds Korea - Cheonjeyeon Waterfall

AFN Sights and Sounds highlight various locations with uniques or cultural significance in the Pacific region.
The Cheonjeyeon Waterfalls are a three-tiered waterfall that originates from a cave spring and runs underneath the Seonim Bridge.
Cheonjeyeon means Pond of the Emperor of Heaven.
According to Korean legend, seven nymphs would descend from the heavens at night and bathe in the waterfall's pond.
