U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22 participate in exercise Crocodile Response 22 in Nhulunbuy, NT, Australia, May 19, 2022. Exercise Crocodile Response trains MRF-D, the Australian Defence Force, and Indonesian Forces to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cameron Hermanet)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 00:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|845837
|VIRIN:
|220516-M-YO040-1020
|PIN:
|1020
|Filename:
|DOD_109032279
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|NHULUNBUY, NT, AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Crocodile Response: Helping Hands, by Cpl Cameron Hermanet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT