    Exercise Crocodile Response: Helping Hands

    NHULUNBUY, NT, AUSTRALIA

    05.16.2022

    Video by Cpl. Cameron Hermanet 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22 participate in exercise Crocodile Response 22 in Nhulunbuy, NT, Australia, May 19, 2022. Exercise Crocodile Response trains MRF-D, the Australian Defence Force, and Indonesian Forces to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cameron Hermanet)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 00:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 845837
    VIRIN: 220516-M-YO040-1020
    PIN: 1020
    Filename: DOD_109032279
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: NHULUNBUY, NT, AU 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Crocodile Response: Helping Hands, by Cpl Cameron Hermanet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    disaster relief
    Marine Corps News
    Crocodile Response
    MRF-D 22

