25th Infantry Division Lightning Labs Proclamation B-Roll

Maj. Gen. Joseph A. Ryan, commanding general, 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii, signs partnership agreement with University of Hawaii Manoa at Oahu, Hawaii May 26, 2022. The partnership is focused on linking real-world, tactical engineering and technological challenges with Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) academic experts; and conducting real-world analysis and experimentation to meet today’s challenges, specifically those focused on the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Daniel Proper, 25th Infantry Division)