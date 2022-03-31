Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach Ammunition Pier Replacement Project Video Update

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An aerial video of Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach Ammunition Pier Replacement Project construction to date. All images are simulated and meant to show general progress only. Areas for equipment laydown, temporary storage of rock or earth and dune creation are not shown. The last section depicts an aerial view of the project upon completion. Scenes from this video are not intended to be used for navigational purposes.