An aerial video of Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach Ammunition Pier Replacement Project construction to date. All images are simulated and meant to show general progress only. Areas for equipment laydown, temporary storage of rock or earth and dune creation are not shown. The last section depicts an aerial view of the project upon completion. Scenes from this video are not intended to be used for navigational purposes.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2022 18:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|845826
|VIRIN:
|220331-N-N0272-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109032043
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|SEAL BEACH, CALIF., CA, US
|Hometown:
|SEAL BEACH NAVAL WEAPONS STATION, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach Ammunition Pier Replacement Project Video Update, by Gregg Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Construction
Ammunition
LEAVE A COMMENT