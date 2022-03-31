Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach Ammunition Pier Replacement Project Video Update

    SEAL BEACH, CALIF., CA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Video by Gregg Smith 

    Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach

    An aerial video of Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach Ammunition Pier Replacement Project construction to date. All images are simulated and meant to show general progress only. Areas for equipment laydown, temporary storage of rock or earth and dune creation are not shown. The last section depicts an aerial view of the project upon completion. Scenes from this video are not intended to be used for navigational purposes.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 18:11
    Location: SEAL BEACH, CALIF., CA, US
    Hometown: SEAL BEACH NAVAL WEAPONS STATION, CA, US

