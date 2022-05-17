Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bliss bids formal farewell to German air defenders after 66 years

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    A symbol of 66 years of post-war partnership, the German Air Force Air Defense Center at Fort Bliss, Texas, held a formal colors casing ceremony, May 17, 2022, as the unit prepares to return to Germany. The Bundeswehr has recently completed their new air defense center at Husum, Germany.

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 17:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 845823
    VIRIN: 220517-A-KV967-2001
    PIN: 220517
    Filename: DOD_109032031
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Hometown: BERLIN, BE, DE
    Hometown: BONN, NW, DE
    Hometown: HUSUM, SH, DE
    Hometown: ALAMOGORDO, NM, US
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US
    Hometown: LAS CRUCES, NM, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Bliss bids formal farewell to German air defenders after 66 years, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    soldier
    NATO
    fort bliss
    el paso
    partnership
    army

