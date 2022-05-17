Bliss bids formal farewell to German air defenders after 66 years

A symbol of 66 years of post-war partnership, the German Air Force Air Defense Center at Fort Bliss, Texas, held a formal colors casing ceremony, May 17, 2022, as the unit prepares to return to Germany. The Bundeswehr has recently completed their new air defense center at Husum, Germany.
