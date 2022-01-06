Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st Easy Company Memorial Ceremony D-Day 78 B-Roll

    BEUZEVILLE AU PLAIN, FRANCE

    06.01.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Yountz 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division participate in a memorial ceremony to honor the paratroopers of Easy Company, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment as a part of the 78th D-Day Anniversary in Beuzeville Au Plain, France on 1 June, 2022. A memorial was erected in memory of the 17 paratroopers and five aircraft crew members who lost their lives when their Douglas C-47 Skytrain aircraft was shot down in Beuzeville Au Plain during the D-Day invasion on 6 June, 1944.

    (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. John Yountz)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 02:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845816
    VIRIN: 220601-A-TO756-810
    PIN: 220601
    Filename: DOD_109031898
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: BEUZEVILLE AU PLAIN, FR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 101st Easy Company Memorial Ceremony D-Day 78 B-Roll, by SSG John Yountz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Paratrooper

    Airborne

    Army

    TAGS

    101st Airborne Division
    USAFRICOM
    EUCOM
    US Army
    DDay
    StrongerTogether

