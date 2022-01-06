101st Easy Company Memorial Ceremony D-Day 78 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division participate in a memorial ceremony to honor the paratroopers of Easy Company, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment as a part of the 78th D-Day Anniversary in Beuzeville Au Plain, France on 1 June, 2022. A memorial was erected in memory of the 17 paratroopers and five aircraft crew members who lost their lives when their Douglas C-47 Skytrain aircraft was shot down in Beuzeville Au Plain during the D-Day invasion on 6 June, 1944.



(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. John Yountz)