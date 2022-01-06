President Biden Meets Virtually with Administration Officials and Major Infant Formula Manufacturers to Discuss his Administration’s Progress to Accelerate Infant Formula Production and Ramp Up Imports of Formula Through Operation Fly Formula.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2022 16:22
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|845815
|Filename:
|DOD_109031896
|Length:
|00:50:35
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, President Biden Meets Virtually with Administration Officials and Major Infant Formula Manufacturers, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT