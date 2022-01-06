Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden Meets Virtually with Administration Officials and Major Infant Formula Manufacturers

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    President Biden Meets Virtually with Administration Officials and Major Infant Formula Manufacturers to Discuss his Administration’s Progress to Accelerate Infant Formula Production and Ramp Up Imports of Formula Through Operation Fly Formula.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Category: Briefings
    Location: DC, US

    Joe Biden
    Infant Formula

