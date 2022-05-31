A Nickel Ride To Remember

2nd Lt. Brian Probert, a flight student at Fort Rucker, Ala., was able to conduct his nickel ride with his father, Allen Probert, an Instructor Pilot at Fort Rucker. The Proberts discuss what this day meant to them and their family. (U.S. Army Video by 2nd Lt. Michael Needham and 2nd Lt. Madeleine Gist)
