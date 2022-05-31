Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Nickel Ride To Remember

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2022

    Video by 2nd Lt. Michael Needham 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    2nd Lt. Brian Probert, a flight student at Fort Rucker, Ala., was able to conduct his nickel ride with his father, Allen Probert, an Instructor Pilot at Fort Rucker. The Proberts discuss what this day meant to them and their family. (U.S. Army Video by 2nd Lt. Michael Needham and 2nd Lt. Madeleine Gist)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 18:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 845809
    VIRIN: 220531-A-XA218-959
    Filename: DOD_109031690
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US 

    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    Fort Rucker
    Lakota Helicopter
    Army Family
    Nickel Ride

