445th AW, DoD Joint Medical Training comes to Georgia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/845807" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

WAYNESBORO, Georgia -- The 445th Airlift Wing participated as a part of 160+

Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines in Georgia for the 2021 East Central

Georgia Medical IRT with a mission to provide no-cost health services during

June 10 to June 17. The 2021 East Central Georgia Medical IRT is part of a

Department of Defense initiative called Innovative Readiness Training. IRT

training missions provide opportunities for military medical, engineering,

and support personnel to receive training while making an impact in local

communities throughout the United States. (U.S. Air Force video by Master

Sgt. Patrick OReilly)