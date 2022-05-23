Guard bolsters NATO readiness in Europe

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/845805" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

More than 20,000 service members from more than 20 countries were involved in large-scale exercises in April and May, showcasing NATO’s military might. The alliance promotes democratic values and diplomacy and enables members to consult and cooperate on defense and security-related issues, build trust and, in the long run, prevent conflict. Over the past two months, the Guard supported exercises Locked Shields, Swift Response and DEFENDER-Europe 2022. Thousands of Guard members from Connecticut, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Vermont, and West Virginia, participated in the exercises that took place throughout Europe. Mutually-beneficial alliances and partnerships are an enduring strength for the United States. Since 1992, the National Guard has strengthened capability, trust, and interoperability alongside partners and allies through the State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)