Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guard bolsters NATO readiness in Europe

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.23.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    More than 20,000 service members from more than 20 countries were involved in large-scale exercises in April and May, showcasing NATO’s military might. The alliance promotes democratic values and diplomacy and enables members to consult and cooperate on defense and security-related issues, build trust and, in the long run, prevent conflict. Over the past two months, the Guard supported exercises Locked Shields, Swift Response and DEFENDER-Europe 2022. Thousands of Guard members from Connecticut, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Vermont, and West Virginia, participated in the exercises that took place throughout Europe. Mutually-beneficial alliances and partnerships are an enduring strength for the United States. Since 1992, the National Guard has strengthened capability, trust, and interoperability alongside partners and allies through the State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 15:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 845805
    VIRIN: 220523-Z-PI747-1001
    Filename: DOD_109031591
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guard bolsters NATO readiness in Europe, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    National Guard support strengthens NATO readiness in Europe

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    interoperability
    partnerships
    diplomacy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT