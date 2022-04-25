Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alpha Company Land Navigation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Video by Cpl. Randall Whiteman 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, complete the Land Navigation Course during Basic Warrior Training aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 25, 2022. Land Navigation tests recruits on their knowledge and ability to use a compass and topological map.
    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Randall D. Whiteman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 14:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 845804
    VIRIN: 220505-M-IM996-1001
    Filename: DOD_109031560
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Company Land Navigation, by Cpl Randall Whiteman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alpha
    Recruit
    Land Navigation
    MCRDPI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT