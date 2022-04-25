Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, complete the Land Navigation Course during Basic Warrior Training aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 25, 2022. Land Navigation tests recruits on their knowledge and ability to use a compass and topological map.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Randall D. Whiteman)
|04.25.2022
|06.01.2022 14:56
|Package
|845804
|220505-M-IM996-1001
|DOD_109031560
|00:01:15
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|0
|0
This work, Alpha Company Land Navigation, by Cpl Randall Whiteman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
