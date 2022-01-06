Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LBTGQ+ Pride Month- Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Fort Jackson Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis, comments on LBTGQ+ Pride Month.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 15:21
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 845803
    VIRIN: 060122-A-A4507-011
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109031551
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LBTGQ+ Pride Month- Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    Pride
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    LBGTQ+

