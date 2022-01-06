Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LA Fleet Week: Marines, Sailors help the community with Habitat for Humanity

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Video by Cpl. Sydney Smith 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, Task Force Los Angeles, and Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), volunteer to repair a retired veteran’s home during a Habitat for Humanity event in support of Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 27, 2022. The purpose of Fleet Week is to showcase the capabilities of the Navy-Marine Corps team and give back to the community with events, static displays, and personal interactions between service members and the public. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sydney Smith)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 19:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 

    TAGS

    USMC
    I MEF
    Los Angeles Fleet Week
    LA Fleet Week
    LAFW2022
    Fleet Week 2022

