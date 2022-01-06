U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, Task Force Los Angeles, and Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), volunteer to repair a retired veteran’s home during a Habitat for Humanity event in support of Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 27, 2022. The purpose of Fleet Week is to showcase the capabilities of the Navy-Marine Corps team and give back to the community with events, static displays, and personal interactions between service members and the public. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sydney Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2022 19:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|845799
|VIRIN:
|220601-M-WC972-2971
|Filename:
|DOD_109031523
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, LA Fleet Week: Marines, Sailors help the community with Habitat for Humanity, by Cpl Sydney Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
