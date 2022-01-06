LA Fleet Week: Marines, Sailors help the community with Habitat for Humanity

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, Task Force Los Angeles, and Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), volunteer to repair a retired veteran’s home during a Habitat for Humanity event in support of Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 27, 2022. The purpose of Fleet Week is to showcase the capabilities of the Navy-Marine Corps team and give back to the community with events, static displays, and personal interactions between service members and the public. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sydney Smith)