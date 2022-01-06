Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Commandant’s Change of Command Ceremony, Part 1

    06.01.2022

    Coast Guard Adm. Karl L. Schultz, commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard relinquishes command to Coast Guard Adm. Linda L. Fagan during a ceremony in Washington, D.C. Directly following the change of command, Adm. Schultz will be honored during a retirement ceremony for his 39 years of military service.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 14:42
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 845793
    Filename: DOD_109031470
    Length: 00:59:01
    Location: US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    TAGS

    POTUS
    Joe Biden
    Karl L. Schultz
    Linda L. Fagan

