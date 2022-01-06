U.S. Coast Guard Commandant’s Change of Command Ceremony, Part 1

Coast Guard Adm. Karl L. Schultz, commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard relinquishes command to Coast Guard Adm. Linda L. Fagan during a ceremony in Washington, D.C. Directly following the change of command, Adm. Schultz will be honored during a retirement ceremony for his 39 years of military service.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2022 14:42
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|845793
|Filename:
|DOD_109031470
|Length:
|00:59:01
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
