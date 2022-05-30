U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, Task Force Los Angeles, Sailors from the USS Portland (LPD-27), USS Essex (LHD-2), and representatives from other branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and first responders conduct a Memorial Day ceremony to commemorate fallen veterans and first responders during Los Angeles Fleet Week, at Green Hills Memorial Park, May 30, 2022. The purpose of Fleet Week is to showcase the capabilities of the Navy-Marine Corps team and give back to the community with events, static displays, and personal interactions between service members and the public. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Garrett Kiger)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2022 13:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845787
|VIRIN:
|220530-M-NI401-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109031413
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, LA Fleet Week: Memorial Day Ceremony, by Cpl Garrett Kiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
