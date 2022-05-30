Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LA Fleet Week: Memorial Day Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    05.30.2022

    Video by Cpl. Garrett Kiger 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, Task Force Los Angeles, Sailors from the USS Portland (LPD-27), USS Essex (LHD-2), and representatives from other branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and first responders conduct a Memorial Day ceremony to commemorate fallen veterans and first responders during Los Angeles Fleet Week, at Green Hills Memorial Park, May 30, 2022. The purpose of Fleet Week is to showcase the capabilities of the Navy-Marine Corps team and give back to the community with events, static displays, and personal interactions between service members and the public. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Garrett Kiger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 13:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845787
    VIRIN: 220530-M-NI401-1003
    Filename: DOD_109031413
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: US

    15th MEU
    Memorial Day
    Navy
    Marines
    LA Fleet Week
    LAFW2022

