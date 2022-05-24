LA Fleet Week: Defense Support to Civil Authorities

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 1st Landing Support Battalion, Task Force Los Angeles and Sailors assigned to 1st Medical Battalion and Assault Craft Unit 5, Task Force Los Angeles, conduct the Defense Support to Civil Authorities exercise at Cabrillo Beach during Los Angeles Fleet Week, California, May 24, 2022. The DSCA exercise strengthens relationships between Department of Defense and civil authorities in the event support is needed for real-world natural disaster and emergency relief scenarios. The purpose of Fleet Week is to showcase the capabilities of the Navy-Marine Corps team and give back to the community with events, static displays, and personal interactions between service members and the public. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Garrett Kiger)