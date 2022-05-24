Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LA Fleet Week: Defense Support to Civil Authorities

    05.24.2022

    Video by Cpl. Garrett Kiger 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with 1st Landing Support Battalion, Task Force Los Angeles and Sailors assigned to 1st Medical Battalion and Assault Craft Unit 5, Task Force Los Angeles, conduct the Defense Support to Civil Authorities exercise at Cabrillo Beach during Los Angeles Fleet Week, California, May 24, 2022. The DSCA exercise strengthens relationships between Department of Defense and civil authorities in the event support is needed for real-world natural disaster and emergency relief scenarios. The purpose of Fleet Week is to showcase the capabilities of the Navy-Marine Corps team and give back to the community with events, static displays, and personal interactions between service members and the public. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Garrett Kiger)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 13:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845784
    VIRIN: 220526-M-NI401-1001
    Filename: DOD_109031288
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: CA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Los Angeles
    15th MEU
    ACU-5
    USS Portland
    LA Fleet Week 22
    LAFW 2022

