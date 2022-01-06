Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Biden Presides Over Coast Guard Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    President Joe Biden speaks at the change of command ceremony, as Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl L. Schultz relinquishes command to Coast Guard Adm. Linda L. Fagan.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 12:53
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:51:23
    Location: US

