U.S. Airmen with the 510th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron work on F-16 Fighting Falcons used to support NATO’s Enhanced Air Policing operations at 86th Air Base, Romania, May 18, 2022. U.S. Air Forces Europe routinely operates with NATO Allies and partners in order to maintain peace, prosperity and stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2022 12:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845765
|VIRIN:
|220518-F-HQ196-291
|Filename:
|DOD_109030826
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|86TH AIR BASE, RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 510th EFS Aircraft Maintenance B-Roll, by SrA Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
