Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    510th EFS Aircraft Maintenance B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    86TH AIR BASE, ROMANIA

    05.18.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Thomas Keisler 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen with the 510th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron work on F-16 Fighting Falcons used to support NATO’s Enhanced Air Policing operations at 86th Air Base, Romania, May 18, 2022. U.S. Air Forces Europe routinely operates with NATO Allies and partners in order to maintain peace, prosperity and stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 12:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845765
    VIRIN: 220518-F-HQ196-291
    Filename: DOD_109030826
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: 86TH AIR BASE, RO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 510th EFS Aircraft Maintenance B-Roll, by SrA Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    31 FW
    europeansupport22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT