U.S. Air Force Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, visits 86th Air Base, Romania, May 25, 2022. Gen. Harrigian met with the 510th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, which is currently deployed to 86th AB in support of NATO’s Enhanced Air Policing mission. USAFE routinely operates with NATO Allies and partners in order to maintain peace, prosperity and stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2022 12:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845764
|VIRIN:
|220525-F-HQ196-954
|Filename:
|DOD_109030818
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|86TH AIR BASE, RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, COMUSAFE Visits 86th Air Base, Romania, by SrA Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
