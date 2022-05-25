COMUSAFE Visits 86th Air Base, Romania

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, visits 86th Air Base, Romania, May 25, 2022. Gen. Harrigian met with the 510th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, which is currently deployed to 86th AB in support of NATO’s Enhanced Air Policing mission. USAFE routinely operates with NATO Allies and partners in order to maintain peace, prosperity and stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)