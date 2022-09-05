Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Uncovering our Roots: Interviewing Original Members of the 509th Composite Group

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Victoria Hommel 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Norris Jernigan, World War II veterans retells a story a historic team of female pilots at Historic Wendover Airfield, Utah, May 9, 2022.

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 12:18
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 845762
    VIRIN: 220509-F-HO012-2001
    Filename: DOD_109030815
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Uncovering our Roots: Interviewing Original Members of the 509th Composite Group, by A1C Victoria Hommel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    heritage
    World War II
    B-2 Spirit
    75th Anniversary
    B-29 Superfortress
    509th Composite Group
    Wendover Army Air Force Base

