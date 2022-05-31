Soldiers and family members gather May 31, 2022 at Caserma Ederle in
Vicenza, Italy, for the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army
Southern European Task Force, Africa, change of command ceremony. SETAF-AF
Commander Maj Gen. Andrew M. Rohling officiated the ceremony of incoming
commander, Lt. Col. Corbett Baxter and outgoing commander, Lt. Col. John
Baker. (U.S. Army video by Antonio Bedin)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2022 09:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845750
|VIRIN:
|220531-A-YG900-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109030499
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Change of Command Ceremony, Vicenza, Italy, May 31, 2022 (B-Roll), by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT