Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Change of Command Ceremony, Vicenza, Italy, May 31, 2022 (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    05.31.2022

    Video by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Soldiers and family members gather May 31, 2022 at Caserma Ederle in
    Vicenza, Italy, for the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army
    Southern European Task Force, Africa, change of command ceremony. SETAF-AF
    Commander Maj Gen. Andrew M. Rohling officiated the ceremony of incoming
    commander, Lt. Col. Corbett Baxter and outgoing commander, Lt. Col. John
    Baker. (U.S. Army video by Antonio Bedin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 09:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845750
    VIRIN: 220531-A-YG900-0001
    Filename: DOD_109030499
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Command Ceremony, Vicenza, Italy, May 31, 2022 (B-Roll), by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sky Soldiers
    U.S. Army Europe
    U.S.Army
    Strong Europe
    StrongEurope
    U.S.ArmyEurope
    Garrison Italy
    USAGItaly
    7ATC
    7th Army Training Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT