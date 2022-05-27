Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs man 115 miles off the coast of Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    A U.S. Coast Guard Air station Clearwater aircrew hoisted a 59-year-old man off a Carnaval Sunshine cruise ship, Friday, May 27, 2022, off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida. The man was transferred to UF Health TraumaOne Hospital. ( U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 08:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845746
    VIRIN: 220528-G-GO107-1415
    Filename: DOD_109030343
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    Medevac
    USCG
    Air Station Clearwater
    D7

