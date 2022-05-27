A U.S. Coast Guard Air station Clearwater aircrew hoisted a 59-year-old man off a Carnaval Sunshine cruise ship, Friday, May 27, 2022, off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida. The man was transferred to UF Health TraumaOne Hospital. ( U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2022 08:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845746
|VIRIN:
|220528-G-GO107-1415
|Filename:
|DOD_109030343
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard medevacs man 115 miles off the coast of Jacksonville, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT