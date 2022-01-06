Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COMACC: A Legacy - "The Thirteenth"

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cassandra Johnson 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    General Mark Kelly, commander Air Combat Command 2020-Present talks about his time so far as the acting COMACC. This video is the final installment of COMACC: A Legacy, which is a series to highlight the command time of each previous commander leading up to ACC’s 30th birthday.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 08:31
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 845744
    VIRIN: 220601-F-SY677-0004
    Filename: DOD_109030340
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMACC: A Legacy - "The Thirteenth", by SSgt Cassandra Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    COMACC
    General Kelly
    ACC30

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT