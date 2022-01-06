General Mark Kelly, commander Air Combat Command 2020-Present talks about his time so far as the acting COMACC. This video is the final installment of COMACC: A Legacy, which is a series to highlight the command time of each previous commander leading up to ACC’s 30th birthday.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2022 08:31
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|845744
|VIRIN:
|220601-F-SY677-0004
|Filename:
|DOD_109030340
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, COMACC: A Legacy - "The Thirteenth", by SSgt Cassandra Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
