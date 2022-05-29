Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. MARINES AND ALLIES MARK 104TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE BATTLE OF BELLEAU WOOD

    BELLEAU, 2, FRANCE

    05.29.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Akeel Austin, Master Sgt. Robert Brown and Sgt. William Chockey

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines, French, and German service members, along with American Battle Monuments Commission members, and other guests remember the fallen during a Memorial Day ceremony at Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in Belleau, France, May 29, 2022. The ceremony was held Memorial Day weekend in commemoration of the 104th anniversary of the battle of Belleau Wood, conducted to honor the legacy of service members who died in defense of their nation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. William Chockey, SSgt. Akeel Austin, MSgt. Robert Brown)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 07:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 845738
    VIRIN: 220529-M-M0344-0001
    Filename: DOD_109030308
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: BELLEAU, 2, FR

