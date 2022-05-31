Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice Commandant’s Change of Watch Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2022

    Video by Telfair Brown  

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Washington, DC--Admiral Steven D. Poulin relieved Admiral Linda L. Fagan as Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard during ceremonies held today at Coast Guard Headquarters. U.S. Coast Guard video by Telfair Brown

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 08:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 845710
    VIRIN: 220531-G-OY189-679
    Filename: DOD_109029854
    Length: 00:50:39
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice Commandant’s Change of Watch Ceremony, by Telfair Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

