Vice Commandant’s Change of Watch Ceremony

Washington, DC--Admiral Steven D. Poulin relieved Admiral Linda L. Fagan as Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard during ceremonies held today at Coast Guard Headquarters. U.S. Coast Guard video by Telfair Brown
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2022 08:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|845710
|VIRIN:
|220531-G-OY189-679
|Filename:
|DOD_109029854
|Length:
|00:50:39
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
