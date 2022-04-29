David Grant USAF Medical Center personnel participate in a tactical combat casualty care course at Travis Air Force Base, California, 25-29 April, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Lan Kim)
|04.29.2022
|06.01.2022 08:24
|Package
|845707
|220429-F-SK304-0900
|DOD_109029801
|00:00:59
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|0
|0
This work, Tactical Combat Casualty Care Course, by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DGMC trains medics on TCCC, boost readiness for next battle
Travis Air Force Base
