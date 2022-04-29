Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Video by Lan Kim  

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    David Grant USAF Medical Center personnel participate in a tactical combat casualty care course at Travis Air Force Base, California, 25-29 April, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Lan Kim)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 08:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 845707
    VIRIN: 220429-F-SK304-0900
    Filename: DOD_109029801
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tactical Combat Casualty Care Course, by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DGMC trains medics on TCCC, boost readiness for next battle

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Travis Air Force Base

    TAGS

    tactical combat casualty care
    TCCC
    medics
    DGMC
    medic-x

