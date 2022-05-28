video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Department of the Air Force Gaming League hosted the first ever Armed Forces

Esports Championship at the first FORCECON held at Port of San Antonio's

Techport facility on May 28, 2022. The inaugural event brought all six

branches of the military together to make history with Air Force Gaming team

winning the ultimate prize. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux)