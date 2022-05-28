Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Armed Forces Esports Championship

    JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2022

    Video by Marcelo Joniaux 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Department of the Air Force Gaming League hosted the first ever Armed Forces
    Esports Championship at the first FORCECON held at Port of San Antonio's
    Techport facility on May 28, 2022.  The inaugural event brought all six
    branches of the military together to make history with Air Force Gaming team
    winning the ultimate prize. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 17:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 845701
    VIRIN: 220528-F-GD062-0001
    Filename: DOD_109029738
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, US

    Air Force
    Gaming
    AFIMSC
    Air Force Gaming
    FORCECON

