Department of the Air Force Gaming League hosted the first ever Armed Forces
Esports Championship at the first FORCECON held at Port of San Antonio's
Techport facility on May 28, 2022. The inaugural event brought all six
branches of the military together to make history with Air Force Gaming team
winning the ultimate prize. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2022 17:23
|Category:
|Package
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, US
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
