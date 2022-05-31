Sector New York Small Passenger Vessel Day 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Every year the port of New York/New Jersey has thousands of passenger vessels transit its waters and hundreds of thousands more passengers travel monthly for recreation, travel, commuting, and pleasure. Here is a brief overview of the inspection process and other notable aspects of what the inspectors at at Sector New York look at when inspecting your vessel.



TIME STAMPS:



Intro - :00-:47

Scheduling - 2:00

Life Saving - 4:14

Fire Fighting - 6:10

Drills and Exercises - 8:06

Investigations (Bareboat/Illegal Charters) - 12:50

Plan Review - 17:20

Common Deficiencies - 21:12



Enjoy the presentation!!