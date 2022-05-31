Sector New York Small Passenger Vessel Day 2022

Every year the port of New York/New Jersey has thousands of passenger vessels transit its waters and hundreds of thousands more passengers travel monthly for recreation, travel, commuting, and pleasure. Here is a brief overview of the inspection process and other notable aspects of what the inspectors at at Sector New York look at when inspecting your vessel.
TIME STAMPS:
Intro - :00-:47
Scheduling - 2:00
Life Saving - 4:14
Fire Fighting - 6:10
Drills and Exercises - 8:06
Investigations (Bareboat/Illegal Charters) - 12:50
Plan Review - 17:20
Common Deficiencies - 21:12
Enjoy the presentation!!
