Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sector New York Small Passenger Vessel Day 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2022

    Video by Lt.j.g. Adam Scheetz 

    U.S. Coast Guard Sector New York

    Every year the port of New York/New Jersey has thousands of passenger vessels transit its waters and hundreds of thousands more passengers travel monthly for recreation, travel, commuting, and pleasure. Here is a brief overview of the inspection process and other notable aspects of what the inspectors at at Sector New York look at when inspecting your vessel.

    TIME STAMPS:

    Intro - :00-:47
    Scheduling - 2:00
    Life Saving - 4:14
    Fire Fighting - 6:10
    Drills and Exercises - 8:06
    Investigations (Bareboat/Illegal Charters) - 12:50
    Plan Review - 17:20
    Common Deficiencies - 21:12

    Enjoy the presentation!!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 16:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 845696
    VIRIN: 220531-G-PA231-572
    Filename: DOD_109029620
    Length: 00:24:37
    Location: STATEN ISLAND, NY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sector New York Small Passenger Vessel Day 2022, by LTJG Adam Scheetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New York
    Sector NY
    Small Passenger Vessel
    SECNY
    SPV Day
    SPV Industry Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT