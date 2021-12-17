AATC ACE Exercise KANI WILDCAT

The Air National Guard-Air Force Reserve Test Center (AATC), traditionally known for their innovation and cost-saving tactics, took on a much broader mission as the coordinator of a multi-faceted, joint agile combat employment exercise – Exercise KANI WILDCAT – that synchronized several testing events and integration with A-10s, C-130s, F-22s, UH-1Ns, MV-22s, CH-53s and Air Force Special Warfare operators.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2022 16:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|845688
|VIRIN:
|211217-F-IC578-130
|Filename:
|DOD_109029548
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
