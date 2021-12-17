AATC ACE Exercise KANI WILDCAT

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Air National Guard-Air Force Reserve Test Center (AATC), traditionally known for their innovation and cost-saving tactics, took on a much broader mission as the coordinator of a multi-faceted, joint agile combat employment exercise – Exercise KANI WILDCAT – that synchronized several testing events and integration with A-10s, C-130s, F-22s, UH-1Ns, MV-22s, CH-53s and Air Force Special Warfare operators.