    AATC ACE Exercise KANI WILDCAT

    UNITED STATES

    12.17.2021

    Video by Lt. Col. Niul Manske 

    162nd Wing

    The Air National Guard-Air Force Reserve Test Center (AATC), traditionally known for their innovation and cost-saving tactics, took on a much broader mission as the coordinator of a multi-faceted, joint agile combat employment exercise – Exercise KANI WILDCAT – that synchronized several testing events and integration with A-10s, C-130s, F-22s, UH-1Ns, MV-22s, CH-53s and Air Force Special Warfare operators.

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 16:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 845688
    VIRIN: 211217-F-IC578-130
    Filename: DOD_109029548
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, AATC ACE Exercise KANI WILDCAT, by Lt. Col. Niul Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AATC ACE

