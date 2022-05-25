Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines and Soldiers Conduct Medical Evacuation Exercise on Oahu, May 2022

    TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Soldiers with 8th Forward Surgical Team, alongside Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363 participate in a field training exercise at Tripler Army Medical Center, May 25, 2022. They treated simulated patients and transported them via an MV-22 Osprey, from Schofield Barracks to TAMC.

    Voice over provided by:
    U.S. Marine, Capt. Tobin Lewis, executive officer, VMM-363
    Sgt. 1st Class, John Lambe, noncommissioned officer ER, Triple Army Medical Center
    1st Lt. Haley Greer, executive officer, 8th Forward Surgical Team

    (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia and John Billon)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 15:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 845673
    VIRIN: 220525-D-VN697-704
    Filename: DOD_109029344
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, US 

    This work, U.S. Marines and Soldiers Conduct Medical Evacuation Exercise on Oahu, May 2022, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tripler Army Medical Center
    18th Medical Command
    8th Forward Surgical Team
    VMM-363
    Regional Health Command-Pacific

