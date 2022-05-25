U.S. Marines and Soldiers Conduct Medical Evacuation Exercise on Oahu, May 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with 8th Forward Surgical Team, alongside Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363 participate in a field training exercise at Tripler Army Medical Center, May 25, 2022. They treated simulated patients and transported them via an MV-22 Osprey, from Schofield Barracks to TAMC.



Voice over provided by:

U.S. Marine, Capt. Tobin Lewis, executive officer, VMM-363

Sgt. 1st Class, John Lambe, noncommissioned officer ER, Triple Army Medical Center

1st Lt. Haley Greer, executive officer, 8th Forward Surgical Team



(U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia and John Billon)