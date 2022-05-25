U.S. Marines and Soldiers Conduct Medical Evacuation Exercise on Oahu, May 2022

Soldiers with 8th Forward Surgical Team, alongside Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363 participate in a field training exercise at Tripler Army Medical Center, May 25, 2022. They treated simulated patients and transported them via an MV-22 Osprey, from Schofield Barracks to TAMC.
Voice over provided by:
U.S. Marine, Capt. Tobin Lewis, executive officer, VMM-363
Sgt. 1st Class, John Lambe, noncommissioned officer ER, Triple Army Medical Center
1st Lt. Haley Greer, executive officer, 8th Forward Surgical Team
(U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia and John Billon)
|05.25.2022
|05.31.2022 15:52
|Newscasts
|845673
|220525-D-VN697-704
|DOD_109029344
|00:02:20
|TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, US
|0
|0
