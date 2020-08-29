Not Your Average Can Opener

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/845672" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii receive an instructional brief before initiating vehicle extrication training, MCAS Kaneohe Bay, MCBH, May 18, 2022. The training was conducted in order to increase proficiency with emergency joint operational incidents through practical application of vehicular extrication alongside U.S. Airmen with 624 Civil Engineering Squadron and Federal Firefighters. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cody Purcell)