U.S. Marines with Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii receive an instructional brief before initiating vehicle extrication training, MCAS Kaneohe Bay, MCBH, May 18, 2022. The training was conducted in order to increase proficiency with emergency joint operational incidents through practical application of vehicular extrication alongside U.S. Airmen with 624 Civil Engineering Squadron and Federal Firefighters. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cody Purcell)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2022 21:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845672
|VIRIN:
|220518-M-QT022-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109029340
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Not Your Average Can Opener, by LCpl Cody Purcell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT