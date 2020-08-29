VMU-3 "Blackjack" Final Flight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An unmanned aircraft system, the RQ-21A "Blackjack," assigned to Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3, conducts its final flight, Landing Zone Westfield, Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 24, 2022. U.S. Marines with VMU-3 conducted the RQ-21A "Blackjack" final flight to recognize its four years of support to INDOPACOM, as VMU-3 transitions to the MQ-9A "Reaper." (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cody Purcell)