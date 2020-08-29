VMU-3 "Blackjack" Final Flight

An unmanned aircraft system, the RQ-21A "Blackjack," assigned to Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3, conducts its final flight, Landing Zone Westfield, Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 24, 2022. U.S. Marines with VMU-3 conducted the RQ-21A "Blackjack" final flight to recognize its four years of support to INDOPACOM, as VMU-3 transitions to the MQ-9A "Reaper." (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cody Purcell)
|08.29.2020
|05.31.2022 21:57
|B-Roll
|845671
|220524-M-QT022-1001
|DOD_109029258
|00:01:09
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|1
|1
