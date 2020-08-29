Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMU-3 "Blackjack" Final Flight

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Cody Purcell 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    An unmanned aircraft system, the RQ-21A "Blackjack," assigned to Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3, conducts its final flight, Landing Zone Westfield, Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 24, 2022. U.S. Marines with VMU-3 conducted the RQ-21A "Blackjack" final flight to recognize its four years of support to INDOPACOM, as VMU-3 transitions to the MQ-9A "Reaper." (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cody Purcell)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2020
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 21:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845671
    VIRIN: 220524-M-QT022-1001
    Filename: DOD_109029258
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMU-3 "Blackjack" Final Flight, by LCpl Cody Purcell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Marines
    Training
    VMU-3
    MCBH

