Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army World War II Veteran, Pfc. Reid F. Clanton Bronze Star Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2022

    Courtesy Video

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army World War II Veteran, Pfc. Reid F. Clanton Bronze Star Ceremony hosted by United States Army North Command.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 14:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 845670
    VIRIN: 220516-F-DO473-1001
    Filename: DOD_109029229
    Length: 00:22:03
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army World War II Veteran, Pfc. Reid F. Clanton Bronze Star Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    bronze star ceremony
    WWII Veteran

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT