Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    249th Engineer Battalion Gets Ready for Hurricane Season – B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Soldiers from the 249th Engineer Battalion participated in a nationwide training event where they performed infrastructure assessments for FEMA, simulated power production for encampments and worked on power distribution infrastructure ahead of the 2022 hurricane season. The Battalion is able to respond to natural disasters as part of the National Response Framework and works to provide temporary power to critical infrastructure in impacted areas.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 12:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845646
    Filename: DOD_109028779
    Length: 00:04:46
    Location: PA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 249th Engineer Battalion Gets Ready for Hurricane Season – B-roll, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    249th Engineer Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT