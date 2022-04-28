Soldiers from the 249th Engineer Battalion participated in a nationwide training event where they performed infrastructure assessments for FEMA, simulated power production for encampments and worked on power distribution infrastructure ahead of the 2022 hurricane season. The Battalion is able to respond to natural disasters as part of the National Response Framework and works to provide temporary power to critical infrastructure in impacted areas.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2022 12:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845646
|Filename:
|DOD_109028779
|Length:
|00:04:46
|Location:
|PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 249th Engineer Battalion Gets Ready for Hurricane Season – B-roll, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
