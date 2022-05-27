A video showcasing how the 375th Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation, and air conditioning team maintain 10,000 items across Scott Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2022 11:01
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|845636
|VIRIN:
|220531-F-DJ189-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109028492
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Stayin' Cool: 375th CES HVAC ensure Scott AFB beats the heat, by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT