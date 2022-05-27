Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stayin' Cool: 375th CES HVAC ensure Scott AFB beats the heat

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A video showcasing how the 375th Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation, and air conditioning team maintain 10,000 items across Scott Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 11:01
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 845636
    VIRIN: 220531-F-DJ189-1001
    Filename: DOD_109028492
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stayin' Cool: 375th CES HVAC ensure Scott AFB beats the heat, by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Scott AFB
    HVAC
    Scott Air Force Base
    375th AMW
    Team Scott
    Showcase Wing
    375th CES

