LOS ANGELES (May 29, 2022) Sailors, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) and the San-Antonio-class transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27), celebrate during a Los Angeles Angels baseball game during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 29, 2022. Los Angeles Fleet Week is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joe Rolfe)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2022 10:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845632
|VIRIN:
|220529-N-SH698-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109028339
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Essex Los Angeles Fleet Week, by CPO Ace Rheaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
