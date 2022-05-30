Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Los Angeles Fleet Week

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2022

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Ace Rheaume 

    Navy Region Southwest

    LOS ANGELES (May 29, 2022) Sailors, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) and the San-Antonio-class transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27), celebrate during a Los Angeles Angels baseball game during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 29, 2022. Los Angeles Fleet Week is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joe Rolfe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 10:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845632
    VIRIN: 220529-N-SH698-1001
    Filename: DOD_109028339
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex Los Angeles Fleet Week, by CPO Ace Rheaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS ESSEX
    LHD 2
    CNRSW
    NRSW
    Los Angeles Fleet Week
    LAFW2022

