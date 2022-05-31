Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Invisible Wounds: Recovery & Resilience

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Dept. of the Air Force Integrated Resilience

    Description: This video describes the importance of Airmen and Guardians seeking help for invisible wounds and how taking that first step towards recovery results in positive outcomes and enhanced resilience.

    Date Taken: 05.31.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 09:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 845623
    VIRIN: 220531-F-FT687-2206
    Filename: DOD_109028268
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: VA, US

    TBI
    resilience
    PTSD
    seek help
    invisible wounds

