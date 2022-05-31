Risk Impact, & Available Resources

Everyone is susceptible to invisible wounds. This video discusses the impact of invisible wounds and highlights that they can develop at any time, in any place, in or out of uniform. The discussion also brings awareness to available resources for an Airman’s or Guardian’s recovery.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2022 09:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|845620
|VIRIN:
|220531-F-FT687-2204
|Filename:
|DOD_109028265
|Length:
|00:05:16
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
