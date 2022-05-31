Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Risk Impact, & Available Resources

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2022

    Dept. of the Air Force Integrated Resilience

    Everyone is susceptible to invisible wounds. This video discusses the impact of invisible wounds and highlights that they can develop at any time, in any place, in or out of uniform. The discussion also brings awareness to available resources for an Airman’s or Guardian’s recovery.

    Date Taken: 05.31.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 09:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 845620
    VIRIN: 220531-F-FT687-2204
    Filename: DOD_109028265
    Length: 00:05:16
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Risk Impact, & Available Resources, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    resources
    TBI
    PTSD
    invisible wounds
    susceptibility
    severity

