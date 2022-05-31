Risk Impact, & Available Resources

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/845620" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Everyone is susceptible to invisible wounds. This video discusses the impact of invisible wounds and highlights that they can develop at any time, in any place, in or out of uniform. The discussion also brings awareness to available resources for an Airman’s or Guardian’s recovery.