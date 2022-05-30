In honor of Memorial Day, Marines with the Body Bearers honor the legacy of those who served before us. Your sacrifice will not be forgotten.(U.S. Marine Video by Cpl. Morales
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2022 08:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|845619
|VIRIN:
|220530-M-KC226-551
|Filename:
|DOD_109028249
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Honor the Fallen, by Cpl Mark Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
