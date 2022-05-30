Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honor the Fallen

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2022

    Video by Cpl. Mark Morales 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    In honor of Memorial Day, Marines with the Body Bearers honor the legacy of those who served before us. Your sacrifice will not be forgotten.(U.S. Marine Video by Cpl. Morales

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 08:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 845619
    VIRIN: 220530-M-KC226-551
    Filename: DOD_109028249
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honor the Fallen, by Cpl Mark Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Color Guard
    Silent Drill Platoon
    Marine Barracks Washington
    Dum & Bugle Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT