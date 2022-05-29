Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Lion Equipment Departs Italian port

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    05.29.2022

    Video by Vincenzo Vitiello 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Logisticians from multiple Southern European Task Force-Africa units
    including the 839th Transportation Battalion, the 173rd Airborne Brigade,
    the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade, and the 23rd Modular Ordnance
    Ammunition Company all worked together at the Port of Livorno, Italy to
    upload the Military Sealift Command Vessel, USNS Yuma. The equipment will
    transit from locations across Europe to Agadir, Morocco as part of exercise
    African Lion 22, Livorno, Italy, May 29, 2022.
    (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 08:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845616
    VIRIN: 220529-A-IG394-002
    Filename: DOD_109028212
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: LIVORNO, IT 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African Lion Equipment Departs Italian port, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

