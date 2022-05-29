African Lion Equipment Departs Italian port

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/845616" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Logisticians from multiple Southern European Task Force-Africa units

including the 839th Transportation Battalion, the 173rd Airborne Brigade,

the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade, and the 23rd Modular Ordnance

Ammunition Company all worked together at the Port of Livorno, Italy to

upload the Military Sealift Command Vessel, USNS Yuma. The equipment will

transit from locations across Europe to Agadir, Morocco as part of exercise

African Lion 22, Livorno, Italy, May 29, 2022.

(U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello).