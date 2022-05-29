Logisticians from multiple Southern European Task Force-Africa units
including the 839th Transportation Battalion, the 173rd Airborne Brigade,
the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade, and the 23rd Modular Ordnance
Ammunition Company all worked together at the Port of Livorno, Italy to
upload the Military Sealift Command Vessel, USNS Yuma. The equipment will
transit from locations across Europe to Agadir, Morocco as part of exercise
African Lion 22, Livorno, Italy, May 29, 2022.
(U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello).
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2022 08:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845616
|VIRIN:
|220529-A-IG394-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109028212
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, African Lion Equipment Departs Italian port, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
