    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Safety Month Message June 2022

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2022

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Safety is a culture at USACE! As we celebrate June being National Safety Month, Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, 55th Chief of Engineers, is charging all USACE employees to take a hard look at how we maintain a safe working environment, and to look for was to develop and even stronger safety culture, because even one safety accident is one too many.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 07:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 845613
    VIRIN: 220531-A-OI229-727
    Filename: DOD_109028186
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Safety Month Message June 2022, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Safety
    USACE

