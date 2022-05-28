ACFT Prep: Sprint Drag Carry

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/845608" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Spc. John Russell, assigned to 204th Public Affairs Detachment, demonstrates the Sprint Drag Carry event in the newly revised ACFT at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on May 28, 2022. The Army Combat Fitness Test is the assessment for the physical domain of the Army's Holistic Health and Fitness System. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. William China, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs).