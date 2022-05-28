Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACFT Prep: Sprint Drag Carry

    KUWAIT

    05.28.2022

    Video by Spc. William China 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Spc. John Russell, assigned to 204th Public Affairs Detachment, demonstrates the Sprint Drag Carry event in the newly revised ACFT at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on May 28, 2022. The Army Combat Fitness Test is the assessment for the physical domain of the Army's Holistic Health and Fitness System. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. William China, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs).

    Date Taken: 05.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 09:37
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 845608
    VIRIN: 220528-A-QS731-323
    Filename: DOD_109028068
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: KW

    This work, ACFT Prep: Sprint Drag Carry, by SPC William China, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    USARCENT
    Camp Arifjan
    3rd Army

