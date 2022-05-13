25th Trans BN FTX

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CPT Harris Disla, the Lead Planner for Operation Thermopylae , and PFC Andrew Barratt, a 88N assigned to 25th Trans BN, talk about the field exercise conducted by the battalion. The FTX covered combined base defense live fire with partners from the ROKA Special Forces, US Army Special Forces and Mortarmen from the US Army.