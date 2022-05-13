Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    25th Trans BN FTX

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.13.2022

    Video by Sgt. Raymond Valdez 

    AFN Daegu

    CPT Harris Disla, the Lead Planner for Operation Thermopylae , and PFC Andrew Barratt, a 88N assigned to 25th Trans BN, talk about the field exercise conducted by the battalion. The FTX covered combined base defense live fire with partners from the ROKA Special Forces, US Army Special Forces and Mortarmen from the US Army.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 02:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 845604
    VIRIN: 220513-A-MB765-676
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_109028032
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Trans BN FTX, by SGT Raymond Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    field

    training

    TAGS

    South Korea
    live fire
    base defense
    Field exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT