CPT Harris Disla, the Lead Planner for Operation Thermopylae , and PFC Andrew Barratt, a 88N assigned to 25th Trans BN, talk about the field exercise conducted by the battalion. The FTX covered combined base defense live fire with partners from the ROKA Special Forces, US Army Special Forces and Mortarmen from the US Army.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2022 02:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|845604
|VIRIN:
|220513-A-MB765-676
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109028032
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th Trans BN FTX, by SGT Raymond Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
field
training
