U.S. President Joe Biden visit to JBSA 29 May 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/845593" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S Marine CV-22 Osprey and Air Force One taxi at Joint Base San Antonio-Kelly Field, Texas, May 29, 2022 after completing a trip supporting U.S. President Joe Biden and the First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden. The Bidens stopped briefly at JBSA to change modes of transportation while on his way to Uvalde, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)