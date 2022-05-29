Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. President Joe Biden visit to JBSA 29 May 2022

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-KELLY FIELD, TX , UNITED STATES

    05.29.2022

    Video by Brian Boisvert 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S Marine CV-22 Osprey and Air Force One taxi at Joint Base San Antonio-Kelly Field, Texas, May 29, 2022 after completing a trip supporting U.S. President Joe Biden and the First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden. The Bidens stopped briefly at JBSA to change modes of transportation while on his way to Uvalde, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.30.2022 19:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845593
    VIRIN: 220529-F-FV908-775
    Filename: DOD_109027828
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-KELLY FIELD, TX , US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. President Joe Biden visit to JBSA 29 May 2022, by Brian Boisvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AETC
    JBSA

