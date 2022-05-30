Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky National Guard Soldier plays TAPS with childhood Bugle hero on Memorial Day 2022

    KY, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jessica Elbouab 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Spc. Anthony Rayburn, 223rd Military Police Company, and Steve Buttleman, the official bugler of Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby, play Taps on Memorial Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 30, 2022. Rayburn was inspired to learn the bugle after Buttleman played for the group of young Boy Scouts in 2010. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jesse Elbouab)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2022
    Date Posted: 05.30.2022 20:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 845592
    VIRIN: 220530-Z-OX664-3001
    Filename: DOD_109027803
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: KY, US

    NGB
    TAPS
    Military Police
    Churchill Downs
    Memorial Da
    KYNG

