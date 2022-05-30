Spc. Anthony Rayburn, 223rd Military Police Company, and Steve Buttleman, the official bugler of Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby, play Taps on Memorial Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 30, 2022. Rayburn was inspired to learn the bugle after Buttleman played for the group of young Boy Scouts in 2010. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jesse Elbouab)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2022 20:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|845592
|VIRIN:
|220530-Z-OX664-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_109027803
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kentucky National Guard Soldier plays TAPS with childhood Bugle hero on Memorial Day 2022, by SGT Jessica Elbouab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kentucky National Guard Soldier plays TAPS with childhood Bugle hero on Memorial Day 2022
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT