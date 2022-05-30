Kentucky National Guard Soldier plays TAPS with childhood Bugle hero on Memorial Day 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spc. Anthony Rayburn, 223rd Military Police Company, and Steve Buttleman, the official bugler of Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby, play Taps on Memorial Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 30, 2022. Rayburn was inspired to learn the bugle after Buttleman played for the group of young Boy Scouts in 2010. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jesse Elbouab)