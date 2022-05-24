Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Phoenix Express 2022 Opening Ceremony

    TUNISIA

    05.24.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Conner Blake 

    AFN Rota

    220524-N-TC338-1004 TUNIS, TUNISIA (May 24, 2022) Admiral Robert P. Burke, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa, delivers remarks to participating nations for the 17th annual maritime exercise Phoenix Express 2022 in Tunisia May 24, 2022. Phoenix Express 22, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is a maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the Mediterranean. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner D. Blake/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.30.2022 14:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 845582
    VIRIN: 220524-N-TC338-1004
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_109027558
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Phoenix Express 2022 Opening Ceremony, by PO3 Conner Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa

    Phoenix Express 2022

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy
    U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa
    Phoenix Express 2022

