Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    173rd Memorial Day 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    05.30.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Yountz 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade remember the fallen through ceremony and by narrating a Memorial Day tribute video.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. John Yountz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2022
    Date Posted: 05.30.2022 12:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 845576
    VIRIN: 220530-A-TO756-556
    PIN: 220530
    Filename: DOD_109027483
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Paratrooper

    Airborne

    Army

    SETAF

    USAREUR-AF

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    US Army
    173rd
    SkySoldiers
    StrongerTogether
    weeklyvideos
    USArmyEURAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT