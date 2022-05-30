173rd Memorial Day 2022

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade remember the fallen through ceremony and by narrating a Memorial Day tribute video.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. John Yountz)
